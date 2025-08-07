Open Menu

PM Grieved Over Death Of Former LHC CJ Mian Allah Nawaz

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 11:11 PM

PM grieved over death of former LHC CJ Mian Allah Nawaz

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of former Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Mian Allah Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025)

The prime minister, in a statement, said that late Justice Mian Allah Nawaz rendered valuable services to the judiciary.

"In this hour of grief, all our sympathies are with the family of the deceased," the prime minister said and prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

