Pakistan's Consignment For Gaza Arrives In Egypt
Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 12:40 AM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) On the special directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation dispatched the third shipment under the latest batch of humanitarian and relief consignment for the brotherly people of Gaza Strip through Egypt on Monday.
A special chartered aircraft from Pakistan carrying 100 tonnes of humanitarian and relief supplies landed at El-Arish International Airport.
Officials from Embassy of Pakistan, Cairo received the relief consignment, and handed over to Egyptian Red Crescent Society for onward dispatch to Palestinian citizens inside Gaza.
Pakistan's embassy in Cairo said the government and people of Pakistan express profound gratitude to the leadership of Egypt under President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Egyptian Red Crescent Society for facilitation in delivering aid from the government and people of Pakistan for the Palestinian brethren.
A total of 22 humanitarian and relief consignments from Pakistan have been dispatched to Palestinians in Gaza thereby bringing the total quantity delivered so far to 2127 tonnes.
More humanitarian consignments from Pakistan are on their way, which will be dispatched in days ahead.
Pakistan will continue to provide much needed humanitarian assistance for their Palestinian brethren at this critical moment.
Recent Stories
Sri Lanka secure second consecutive win, eliminate Hong Kong from Asia Cup 2025
Another abductee safely recovered in Rajanpur’s Katcha area
Punjab universities sign historic MoU to launch ISLAH Consortium
At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack on Doha; meets leaders of Sau ..
SBP maintains policy rate at 11% in wake of evolving post flood macroeconomic ou ..
PM meets Egypt president; says Arab Summit vital step to show Muslim world unity
VEC set up at district level to create awareness of voting among public: Waseem
Jail Health Program initiated in Balochistan on directive of CM: Balochistan Hea ..
PAEC Chairman highlights Pakistan’s climate vulnerability, nuclear contributio ..
CPEC mega project to change destiny of adjoining countries: Balochistan Governor ..
Balochistan govt launches Jail Health Program to ensure standard healthcare for ..
Two killed, one injured in Kahota road accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan's consignment for Gaza arrives in Egypt4 minutes ago
-
Another abductee safely recovered in Rajanpur’s Katcha area1 hour ago
-
At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack on Doha; meets leaders of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jo ..50 minutes ago
-
VEC set up at district level to create awareness of voting among public: Waseem1 hour ago
-
Jail Health Program initiated in Balochistan on directive of CM: Balochistan Health Minister Bakht M ..1 hour ago
-
PAEC Chairman highlights Pakistan’s climate vulnerability, nuclear contributions at 69th IAEA Gene ..1 hour ago
-
CPEC mega project to change destiny of adjoining countries: Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokh ..1 hour ago
-
Balochistan govt launches Jail Health Program to ensure standard healthcare for inmates1 hour ago
-
Two killed, one injured in Kahota road accident1 hour ago
-
PMD issues high-risk dengue alert amid flooding and monsoon conditions1 hour ago
-
HPV vaccination campaign launches in Sanghar1 hour ago
-
110km road network project in Khari Sharif to be completed soon: AJK energy Minister1 hour ago