Pakistan's Consignment For Gaza Arrives In Egypt

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 12:40 AM

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) On the special directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation dispatched the third shipment under the latest batch of humanitarian and relief consignment for the brotherly people of Gaza Strip through Egypt on Monday.

A special chartered aircraft from Pakistan carrying 100 tonnes of humanitarian and relief supplies landed at El-Arish International Airport.

Officials from Embassy of Pakistan, Cairo received the relief consignment, and handed over to Egyptian Red Crescent Society for onward dispatch to Palestinian citizens inside Gaza.

Pakistan's embassy in Cairo said the government and people of Pakistan express profound gratitude to the leadership of Egypt under President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Egyptian Red Crescent Society for facilitation in delivering aid from the government and people of Pakistan for the Palestinian brethren.

A total of 22 humanitarian and relief consignments from Pakistan have been dispatched to Palestinians in Gaza thereby bringing the total quantity delivered so far to 2127 tonnes.

More humanitarian consignments from Pakistan are on their way, which will be dispatched in days ahead.

Pakistan will continue to provide much needed humanitarian assistance for their Palestinian brethren at this critical moment.

