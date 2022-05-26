ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the progress of Pakistan was linked with the supremacy of the Constitution and ensuring the rule of law.

The prime minister expressed these views in an interaction with the personnel of law enforcement agencies, who were deployed in the Red Zone to ensure law and order during the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

PM Sharif lauded the personnel of Rangers, Islamabad Police, and the capital's Traffic Police for rendering their duties professionally and protecting the lives and property of the people.

The prime minister appreciated the dedication of the law enforcement personnel for performing their official duties regardless of their political affiliation.

He lauded Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Defence Minister Khwaja Asif for dealing with the challenge effectively.

The prime minister emphasized unity among all the ranks of the nation to eliminate the scourge of anarchy and chaos.

He stressed upon everyone to demonstrate the spirit of sacrifice and patriotism to make the homeland a citadel of peace.