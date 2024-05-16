Partly cloudy,hot weather forecast:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The local Met office forecast hot and dry to partly cloudy weather for the next 24 hours in the region.

According to report issued here on Thursday,the city would face 44 as the highest temperature on Friday.

During the last 24 hours,the maximum temperature was recorded as 43 degree centigrade and the minimum temperature was 27 degree centigrade.