Parvez Elahi Suffers Minor Fracture, Court Informed

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) An anti-corruption court was informed on Tuesday that former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi fell in the bathroom of the jail on March 17 and sustained a minor fracture.

This statement was made in a report from the superintendent of Adiala jail, which was filed before Anti-Corruption Court Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta, who was presiding over the Punjab Assembly illegal appointments case. Deputy Superintendent Jail Tahir submitted Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's medical report to the court.

Following the report's submission, the court noted that the indictment could not made due to an incomplete number of accused. The court adjourned further hearings until April 4 and summoned all accused for indictment on the next hearing date.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time the indictment of the accused has been delayed in this matter. The accused could not be indicted during the previous hearings on March 6 and March 11 as well.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab registered the case, accusing Parvez Elahi of unlawful appointments and kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied positions while those who had not taken exams were appointed. The ACE claimed that as the then-chief minister, Elahi misused his authority by influencing appointments after receiving bribes.

