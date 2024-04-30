Open Menu

PAS Officers Visit FOSPAH

Published April 30, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Thirty-nine Officers from Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), participating in the 47th Specialized Training Programme, visited the Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat for Protection against Harassment (FOSPAH) as part of their study tour.

The officers were accompanied by Ammara Amir Khattak, Director (PAS); Qadir Nawaz, Additional Director Programme; and Muhammad Anees Chishti, Programme Officer.

They met with Fauzia Viqar, Federal Ombudsperson against harassment along with the Legal Advisors. The visit commenced with a presentation on the mandate and working of FOSPAH which was delivered by Meher Jamy, Law Officer.

The session was interactive with many participants inquiring about the powers of suo motu available to the Federal Ombudsperson in harassment matters; the range of penalties that can be imposed on guilty persons and the methods available for their implementation; the process adopted by FOSPAH to comply with standards of due process and natural justice; and the steps being taken by FOSPAH to reach out to the most marginalised sections of society.

The presentation was followed by court proceedings in harassment and property complaints, which the Officers observed giving them a practical demonstration of the procedure followed at FOSPAH.

Both cases were at the final arguments stage and allowed Officers to understand the grievances generally raised before the forum. The visit then concluded with a group photo and exchange of souvenirs.

