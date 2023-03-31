Passport applications backlog to be cleared soon: DG Immigration & Passport

The passport applications backlog would be completely eliminated in a minimum time as it has been reduced now upto 50 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The passport applications backlog would be completely eliminated in a minimum time as it has been reduced now upto 50 percent.

In an announcement here on Friday, the Directorate General Immigration and Passport said that the extraordinary rush and high volume of passport applications in the previous weeks led to an emergency situation as the number of passport applications exceeded the production capacity.

Normally we receive about 400,000 applications for passports in a month, which has increased to about 700,000 monthly in the last three months, it added.

At its peak, there was a backlog of around 600,000 passports but the Directorate General of Immigration and Passport has taken steps to reduce this backlog by increasing productivity and working in additional hours.

The Directorate has been able to reduce the backlog of 600,000 passports to less than 300,000 and all the backlog would be cleared in minimum time with the same efforts and enthusiasm.

The Directorate apologized for any inconvenience caused to the general public due to these unusual and unexpected circumstances.