Patients suffer due to doctors' strike

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) ::Over 40,000 patients are suffering every day due to strike of doctors at the Out-Patients Departments (OPDs) besides indoor and operation theaters.

Thousands of patients have left wards until now due to doctors' strike which entered 23rd day in the public sector hospitals on Tuesday.

During a visit to the city hospitals, it was observed that a large number of patients could not avail healthcare facilities and they protested and raised hue and cry over doctors' strike.

On the other hand, leader of Grand Health Alliance Dr Nadir Hussain said the protest would continue till acceptance of their demands, including withdrawal of the MTI Act.