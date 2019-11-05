UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Patients Suffer Due To Doctors' Strike

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 06:20 PM

Patients suffer due to doctors' strike

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) ::Over 40,000 patients are suffering every day due to strike of doctors at the Out-Patients Departments (OPDs) besides indoor and operation theaters.

Thousands of patients have left wards until now due to doctors' strike which entered 23rd day in the public sector hospitals on Tuesday.

During a visit to the city hospitals, it was observed that a large number of patients could not avail healthcare facilities and they protested and raised hue and cry over doctors' strike.

On the other hand, leader of Grand Health Alliance Dr Nadir Hussain said the protest would continue till acceptance of their demands, including withdrawal of the MTI Act.

Related Topics

Protest Visit Alliance Hue

Recent Stories

NEPRA approves Rs 1.82 per unit increase in power ..

8 minutes ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit to ..

11 minutes ago

24th session of International Islamic Fiqh Academy ..

11 minutes ago

Australia beats Pakistan, wins 2nd T20

23 minutes ago

NUST graduate becomes Pakistan’s first female Go ..

39 minutes ago

Hearts of AJK, GB people throb together: Masood Kh ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.