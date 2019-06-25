Patwari gunned down in Nowshera

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Unknown gunmen here Tuesday gunned down a retired Patwari in broad day light at Risalpur and fled the scene.

Police said retired Patwari Jahanzaib Khan, son of Ghulam Sarwar, resident of Mardan Toru was shot-dead soon after he came out of his vehicle to purchase vegetable and fruits at Bara Bandai Chowk in the limits of Risalpur police station.

He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his grave wounds.

Police have registered case and started investigation.