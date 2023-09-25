Open Menu

PAUS Elections: Prof. Gondal Elected As President

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 25, 2023 | 05:53 PM

PAUS elections: Prof. Gondal elected as president

The elections of Pakistan Association of Urological Surgeons (PAUS) have been completed and, according to the results, Prof. of Urology, Lahore General Hospital, Dr. Khizar Hayat Gondal, has been elected as new president of the association for the next two years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2023) :The elections of Pakistan Association of Urological Surgeons (PAUS) have been completed and, according to the results, Prof. of Urology, Lahore General Hospital, Dr.

Khizar Hayat Gondal, has been elected as new president of the association for the next two years.


He secured 102 votes while his competitor Prof. Nadeem Bin Nusrat got 82 votes.
As per results, Dr.

Shah Jahan won the seat of general secretary, while Dr Nasir Ibrahim would be new finance secretary.
For the association elections, Prof of Urology Dr. Safdar Ali Khan performed the duty of the chief election commissioner, who also administered the oath to the newly elected office-bearers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Election Commissioner Nasir

Recent Stories

GPSSA participates in 56th GCC Technical Committee ..

GPSSA participates in 56th GCC Technical Committee for Civil Retirement and Soci ..

6 minutes ago
 One killed, one injured in road accident

One killed, one injured in road accident

7 minutes ago
 ICCI for focusing on development of markets

ICCI for focusing on development of markets

7 minutes ago
 Health minister attends seminar, stresses research ..

Health minister attends seminar, stresses research work

7 minutes ago
 Steady recovery in progress; Rupee gains 90 paisa ..

Steady recovery in progress; Rupee gains 90 paisa against US Dollar

10 minutes ago
 Amazon steps up AI race with $4 bn Anthropic inves ..

Amazon steps up AI race with $4 bn Anthropic investment

10 minutes ago
NPMC Meeting: Planning Minister asks provinces to ..

NPMC Meeting: Planning Minister asks provinces to go after hoarders, profiteers

10 minutes ago
 Imran Khan shifted from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail

Imran Khan shifted from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail

11 minutes ago
 University of Veterinary and Animals Sciences obse ..

University of Veterinary and Animals Sciences observes World Pharmacist Day

13 minutes ago
 University of Veterinary and Animals Sciences stud ..

University of Veterinary and Animals Sciences student honoured

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law reorganising SDAD

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law reorganising SDAD

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers launches upgraded Mohammed Bin Rash ..

Dubai Chambers launches upgraded Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan