PAUS elections: Prof. Gondal elected as president

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2023) :The elections of Pakistan Association of Urological Surgeons (PAUS) have been completed and, according to the results, Prof. of Urology, Lahore General Hospital, Dr.

Khizar Hayat Gondal, has been elected as new president of the association for the next two years.



He secured 102 votes while his competitor Prof. Nadeem Bin Nusrat got 82 votes.

As per results, Dr.

Shah Jahan won the seat of general secretary, while Dr Nasir Ibrahim would be new finance secretary.

For the association elections, Prof of Urology Dr. Safdar Ali Khan performed the duty of the chief election commissioner, who also administered the oath to the newly elected office-bearers.