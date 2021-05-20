UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PBM MD Directs Providing Quality Food At Panahgahs

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 06:40 PM

PBM MD directs providing quality food at Panahgahs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Managing Director (MD) Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Malik Zaheer Abbas on taking cognizance of difficulties at Panahgahs, directed the concerned to further improve the quality of food and services in the centers.

He was chairing a meeting to review the progress on Panahgah and 'Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soey' (EKBNS).

On the occasion he also instructed the representatives of Saylani Welfare trust to ensure the healthy meals as per planned menu on the mobile trucks.

Managing Director PBM shown great emphasis over provision of quality hygienic meals and facilities to the vulnerable community giving them respect and care, as envisioned by Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Reiterating government's commitment for taking care of deprived populace of the country, Managing Director PBM expressed his enthusiasm to expand the project to all the metropolitan cities of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Mobile Progress All Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

16 minutes ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

31 minutes ago

The International Conference of Mayors of Friendly ..

32 minutes ago

Mexican Ambassador to UAE hails Sharjah’s effort ..

46 minutes ago

RAK Chamber discusses ways of boosting trade with ..

1 hour ago

Sania Mirza approaches Sports Ministry for UK visa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.