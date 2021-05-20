PBM MD directs providing quality food at Panahgahs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Managing Director (MD) Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Malik Zaheer Abbas on taking cognizance of difficulties at Panahgahs, directed the concerned to further improve the quality of food and services in the centers.

He was chairing a meeting to review the progress on Panahgah and 'Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soey' (EKBNS).

On the occasion he also instructed the representatives of Saylani Welfare trust to ensure the healthy meals as per planned menu on the mobile trucks.

Managing Director PBM shown great emphasis over provision of quality hygienic meals and facilities to the vulnerable community giving them respect and care, as envisioned by Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Reiterating government's commitment for taking care of deprived populace of the country, Managing Director PBM expressed his enthusiasm to expand the project to all the metropolitan cities of the country.