PBM plans to enrol 10,000 orphan children in various Darul Ehsas Centres

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) was committed to complete the enrolment of 10,000 orphan children in its various Dar-ul-Ehsas Centres in the next few years, said official source in PBM on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ):Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) was committed to complete the enrolment of 10,000 orphan children in its various Dar-ul-Ehsas Centres in the next few years, said official source in PBM on Tuesday.

Talking to APP, he said that government had operationalized three Dar-ul-Ehsas Centres in last few months. Currently 42 Dar-ul-Ehsas was providing quality residential, medical care, education, food, clothing, and other basic necessities of life to over 4,200 orphan children.

He said 25 Dar-ul-Ehsas would be opened across the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan within a year period.

The inmates of Dar-ul-Ehsas were being imparted English language and other skills. He said the PBM had identified 22 districts to help the poor and planned to allocate sufficient budget for the purpose.

PBM was providing Individual financial Assistance (IFA) including general assistance, education, medical treatment and rehabilitation to the poor, widows, destitute women,orphans and disabled persons.

The official said PBM was providing Rs 10,000 to a family having one special person and Rs 25,000 to a family having two or more special persons.

The PBM was also providing wheel chairs, white canes, hearing aid, artificial limbs and artificial legs to the deserving persons, he added.

He said under Child Support Programme, additional cash incentives amounting to Rs 300 per month to families with one child and Rs 600 per month to families having two or more children.

Child Support Programme is being continued in 22 districts including Bhakkar, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rajanpur, Layyah, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Muzaffarabad, Ghanche, Hattian Bala, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparkar, Ghotki, Khairpur, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Swat, Malakand, Quetta, Kharran and Lasbella.

PBM was planning to establish Great Homes in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta, he added.

Great Home will provide basic necessities of life in a family like environment to destitute senior citizens.

As many as 154 Women Empowerment Centres have been established in various areas of the country. PBM was planning to establish at least one Vocational Dastkari School in each district.

Over 19,888 trainees have benefitted from these schools and a total of 19,0222 trainees have so far passed out and earning their livelihood.

PBM has also enhanced the scholarships of the students of various universities to enable the middle class students.

He said PBM was planning to establish seven more thalassemia centres in various areas of the country to extend quality healthcare facilities including medicines and blood transfusion free of cost to the poor thalassemia patients. Thalassemia centres will accommodate the poor patients of far-flung and deprived areas of the country.During last three years, PBM has provided financial assistance to 1500 Thalassemia patient.

The department has provided more than 4,000 scholarships to deserving students across the country during last few months.

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has already been signed with various universities.