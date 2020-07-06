PBM provided financial assistance to 5500 differently-abled persons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait ul Mal (PBM) extended financial assistance to 5500 differently abled persons in the country.

Managing Director PBM Aon Abbas Buppi said this while addressing a ceremony at office of Society for Special Persons (SSP) here on Monday. Buppi stated that COVID-19 had affected all segments of society.

However, the differently abled persons underwent more troubles, he added.

He remarked that Pakistan Bait ul Mal also provided artificial organs. On behalf of First Lady Sameena Alvi, he distributed ration bags among 100 special persons.

He urged philanthropists to come forward and offer assistance to needy persons of the society. Chairperson Society for Special Persons Zahida Hameed stated that Sameena Alvi always extended cooperation towards the special persons.