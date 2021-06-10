PBM spends Rs252.884 mln on women empowerment during FY 2020-21

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has spent a sum of Rs252.884 million on providing free vocational training to widows, orphans and poor girls in 154 Women Empowerment Centres (WECs).

According to the Economic Survey of financial Year 2020-21 launched by Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin here on Thursday, the across the country Vocational Training Centres known as Women Empowerment Centres (WECs) are providing free training to widows, orphans and poor girls in different skills like cutting, sewing, knitting, computers and embroidery along with other trades.

The trainees are being provided free training material.