ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has imparted free education to 18,375 students in its 159 school for Rehabilitation of Child Labour (SRCL) during financial year 2018-19.

According to an official source, PBM has established SRCLs in various areas of the country. Likewise, free education, accommodation facilities have been provided to over 5,000 orphans in more than 50 Dar-ul-Ehsaas Centres established across the country.

As many as 13,231 women has provided professional training in 155 Women Empowerment Centres ( WEC) during the same period.

He said PBM was providing scholarships to deserving students of colleges and universities to continue their studies.

All the deserving students could submit the applications for financial assistance by downloading the free form, and submitting it through the head of the institute.

The scholarship will be granted for one semester or years and continuation of the scholarship will remain applicable for next semester or year if the student successfully clears the existing period.

