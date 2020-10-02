UrduPoint.com
PCDMA Elects New Body

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 10:41 PM

Pakistan Chemicals and Dyes Merchants' Association has elected Mirza Nadeem Baig unopposed as Chairman and Mubasher Umer as Vice Chairman for the year 2020-2022

Mrs. Shirin M. Arif was also elected on reserved seat for women.

This was announced at the annual general body meeting, said PCDMA release here on Friday.

Mirza Nadeem Baig resumed to his office and assured the members of his full support in resolution of the issues related to this sector.

PCDMA members hoped that the newly elected body would play their important role in resolving the issues facing the commercial importers in the best interest of the trade.

