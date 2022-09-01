UrduPoint.com

PDF Initiates Series Of Medical Camps For Flood Victims; 4,000 Treated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF), a non-governmental organization has set up series of medical camps in Peshawar's flood-hit areas including Bela Niko Khan, Chakai Korona, Islamabad Korona, Jala Bela, Landi Daudzai, Mushai and Kandar Korona for flood victims and provided medical care to as many as 4000 patients so far

In these camps, PDF was supported by Hayatabad Lions Ladies Club, Emergency Rescue Service 1122 and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University.

The medical camps provided free of charge medicines for Dengue, fever, Malaria, Typhoid, Diarrhea, vomiting, allergy, skin allergy, eye allergy and other diseases that out broke in the wake of flash floods.

PDF Chairman Bilal Sethi on Thursday visited the camp and inquired the flood victims about their problems. He announced to provide ration, clothes and other necessary items to these families.

Sethi informed that four water tankers had also been deployed for provision of clean drinking water for flood affectees, adding that since the disease of scabies had spread in this area, a special camp for scabies would be organized next week.

He said PDF was at the forefront of serving the flood victims since day one and had also been providing food to thousands of flood affected families on a daily basis besides also taking care of their other needs.

The organization also arranged special camps for women and provided 500 personal hygiene kits including sanitary pads. Women from Lions Club for Ladies and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar guided females about personal hygiene and brought their problems to the notice of PDF for support.

President of Lions Club Fauzia Inayat, MPA Rabia Basri, Banish Irfan, Safina Baz, Tasneem Zahir Shah, Arbab Nausherwan Khan, Malik Mubashir Khan, Amad Khan and local leaders were present on this occasion.

