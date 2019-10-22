UrduPoint.com
Peace Committees Play Imperative Role In Eliminating Crime

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 07:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :ASP Waris Khan Circle, Imran Khan Tuesday called upon the Ulema of all sects to built unity among their ranks and play due role for making the sentiments of tolerance, love, mutual respect and cooperation more strengthened to foil any conspiracy against peace.

He was talking to members of peace committee led by its leader Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi.

ASP said that renting laws must be implemented and peace committees should keep an eye and in touch with the property dealers.

He made it clear that the details of new tenants must be provided to the police within 24 hours of giving possession of the property.

He asked the officers concerned to discharge their responsibility with dedication as no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

He appreciated the role of peace committees in eliminating crime.

