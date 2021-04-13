People must avoid junk, fried food in Ramzan: Health Experts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Health experts have stressed upon using raw and steamed vegetables like tomatoes, cucumber and salad and fast fried food during Ramazan.

People should avoid fried food, sugar and juices and limit sugar intake from items such as cookies and cakes, said a health expert Dr Najaf Ali Shah while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

"In fact, many people end up inflicting more harm on their bodies in Ramadan than during other times of the year. Eating foods high in fat and sugar at wrong times affects the body," he said.

In order to keep their metabolism balanced, fasting persons should also exercise after breaking their fast," he said.

Dr Najaf Ali Shah also pointed out the importance of eating slowly and chewing carefully and advised to drink lots of water. He recommended foods for Sehri, include items like eggs and cheese, which are rich in protein and take a long time to digest.

Furthermore, complex carbohydrates during Sehri take longer to digest, making you less hungry throughout the day. Dates, which are an excellent source of sugar, fiber, carbohydrates, potassium and magnesium, are also highly recommended.