People's Evacuation In Progress As Water Level Increases In River Sutlej

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2023 | 06:39 PM

Amidst the rising water levels at Head Islam in River Sutlej, the local administration is actively involved in relocating people from the low-lying areas of Vehari to safer places

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Amidst the rising water levels at Head islam in River Sutlej, the local administration is actively involved in relocating people from the low-lying areas of Vehari to safer places.

The operational teams of Rescue-1122, Police and some other department are working to transport people of flood prone areas to secure places.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Aasif Hussain Shah has established 20 flood relief camps, along with setting up three tent settlements. So far, rescue teams have successfully evacuated people from various areas including Bhattiyan, Jamlira, Farooqabad, Qutbpur, Mehrabad, Lekha, 39 K Bajangalat, Baqi Shah, Basti Gazar, Mauza Murad Ali, Basti Ghulam Nabi, Basti Yare Shah, and other regions.

Similarly, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Tayyab Khan inspected rescue operations in different areas. Assistant Commissioners of all three tehsils in Vehari, Dr. Ayesha Khan, Tariq Mahmood Dhariwal, and Abdul Basit Siddiqui are also making efforts for people's evacuation in order to avoid losses.

