(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports Malik Umar Farooq has said that solution to problems being faced by people was top priority of the government and all resources were being utilised for provision of relief to common man across the province

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on sports Malik Umar Farooq has said that solution to problems being faced by people was top priority of the government and all resources were being utilised for provision of relief to common man across the province.

Addressing an open court at Dijkot near here Friday, he said that all available resources would be utilised for the development and prosperity of the area. He listened to problems of people and directed the quarters concerned to redress those issues without any lapse of time.

He said that the objective of holding open courts was provision of swift justice and relief to people and redressing their individual as well as collective issues.