UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peoples' Problems To Be Resolved At Earliest: DC

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Peoples' problems to be resolved at earliest: DC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdur Rehman on Monday held an open court (Kuli Katcheri) in Garhi Mauz Khan area to resolve problems of the residents at their doorstep.

A large number of people participated in the forum besides officers of the district administration and head of all departments.

Addressing the forum, the DC listened to the problems and suggestions of participants on various matters including sanitation, agriculture, loadshedding, price hike, poverty and education etc.

He directed officials of certain departments to take immediate measures for addressing problems which were raised during the open court and present report as soon as possible.

He said that district administration was giving priority to resolve masses' problems on priority basis and was conducting open forums in this regard.

The people expressed gratitude to the district administration for taking keen interest in resolving local problems.

Related Topics

Education Agriculture Kohat Price Abdur Rehman All Court

Recent Stories

Multan Sultans won the toss, opt to bat first agai ..

4 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Qualifier Match Islamabad United Vs. M ..

18 minutes ago

Inflation compounding food security, nutrition cri ..

20 minutes ago

26-player player women squad announced for West In ..

22 minutes ago

DLD adopts and recommends WELL Health-Safety Ratin ..

26 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.