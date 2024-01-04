Pesco notifies power shutdown for areas of Peshawar, Mingora, Mardan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) PESHAWAR, Jan 4 (APP): Pesco have notified power shutdown from Jamrud, Mardan and Mingora Grid Stations due to necessary maintenance and repair work.

According to Pesco, power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud Grid Station on 7,14 and 21 January from 9AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers PIC, Hayatabad 1,2, 3, 4, 5,Heath Care Hospital , Health Excelence, Northwest Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, Kacha Ghari, Karkhano, Gul Abad, P.I.C, Hayatabad Surgical, Peshawar General, Foundation Hospital, Wood, Nothren Boteling, Industrial Estate, , Express 1,2,3,4, 5, PHA, Omrak , Olampia, Industrial Estate, Mohmand Steel,Al Hafiz, Frontier Teck Wood, PPI 1,2,Mica Steel, Alhaj, BSF, Olampia 2 and Gulabad feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from Mingora Grid Station on 6, 9 and 11January from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumer of Malam Jaba, Express Saidu Hospital, Bandai, Mengora 1,2,3,4, 5,Kabal , Nawa Kali, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Odigram, Kabal 4,Matta 2, Faiza Ghat, Kabal 2, Gulda, Marghuzar, Saidu Hospital, Kabal 3, Gogdara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Singar, MES, Haji Baba,Shin, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shah Dara, Hospital Express feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Mardan Grid Station on 5 and 10 January from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumer of Mohabatabad, Express, SIDB, Shaikh Maltoon, Industrial , SIDB, Janabad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, New Charsadda Road, New Manga, Saleem Khan, Gujar Ghari, Town, Muslim Abad, New Saleem Khan, Bacha Khan, MED, Benazir Children Hospital, Muhabatabad Road, Nissata Road, Sheikh Maltoon , Ahmat Abad, Misri Abad, PRC, Eid Ghah, Green Area , New Sheikh Maltoon feeders will face inconvenience.

