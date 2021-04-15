UrduPoint.com
Pesco Recover Rs3.8 Dues In Bannua Circle

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 04:38 PM

Pesco recover Rs3.8 dues in Bannua circle

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company has intensified drive against defaulters throughout the province, recovering Rs3.8 million dues in Bannu circle on Thursday

According to the company's spokesman the drive has been intensified against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues on the directions of Chief Executive Pesco in all parts of the province.

As part of the drive, the Pesco task forces of Bannu recovered a total of Rs3.58 million from defaulters, out of which Rs0.9 million were recovered from disconnected consumers and Rs2.82 million from others.

The team also removed 54 direct hooks in addition to 29 meters removed due to nonpayment of dues. He said that 28 tampered meters were also replaced while 66 meters were shifted to poles.

He said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue in the larger interest of the nation.

More Stories From Pakistan

