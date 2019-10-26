Peshawar Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension from various grid stations in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Friday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province due to unavoidable maintenance work from October 26

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ):Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Friday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province due to unavoidable maintenance work from October 26.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on October 27 from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Omrac, Northen Botteling, Express 1,2,4, Myka Steel, Industrial Estate, Al Hafiz, PP 1,2, Frontier Tech Wood, Kidney Center, Olampia , PCB, Fata Industry, ZK , Old Jamrud, Sur Qamer, Mustafa Steel feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on October 26 from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6,8,11,12 and Deans Heights feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on October 27 from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 Fort Stop, Alam Guder, Moman Molding, Ali Man Shah Steel, Shah Khass 2, Qamber Khel 1,2, Royal Founddry , Shakeel Foundry KV feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on October 26 from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Landi Arbab 1,2,3, Nodeha Payan feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on October 27 from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hashtnagri, Molve Jee, Gul Bashar 2, Sheikh Abad, Nilshter Abad, Faqir Abad 2, Islamabad, Zaryab, Sikandar Pura feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on October 26 from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Engineering feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Tangi Grid Station October 28 from 9 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Umerzai 2, Tangi Nusrat Zai, Tangi 2, Mera Tangi feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mingora Grid Station on October 27 from 8AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Marghuzar, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Gulkada, Takhta Band, Sanger, Bandai, B/Bandai, Saidu Sharif, Saidu Baba, Sinor, Qambar, Marguzar, Kabal 1,2,3,4, Gogdara, Ajrang, Malam Jaba, Barikot feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Barikot Grid Station on October 27 from 8AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Manyar, Shamozai, Barikot, Musakhel feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swabi Grid Station on October 26 from 8AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Totalai, Nawah kale, Gol Sher Khan, Bamkhel, Palodand, Maini, Char Bagh, Mansabdar, Rural, Zaida, Sheikh Jana, Swabi City, Khadu Khel, Shah Mansoor, Marghuzar, Swabi University, Shah Mansoor Hospital, Town 1,2,Marghuzrr rural, Panj Pir, Zaida, Kadu Khel feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Timergara Grid Station on October 26, 27 from 8AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Timergara Old, Timergara New, Maidan, Timergara Express, Odigram, Balambad, Lal Qilla, Toormang, Akhakhel, Khal, New Mayar, Old Mayar, Daushkhel, Ghazi, Ghar Shamozai, Gazi Baba, Warsak, DHQ Timergara, Toormang 1, Summer Bagh feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Dhobian Grid Station on October 26 from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Yar Hussain, Dolat, Dhobian, Tarakai, Sodher, Jamra, Gumbat, Nawa Kale feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Daggar Grid Station on October 26 from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Caharzai, Sarkala, Nawagai, Suni Gram, Ambela, Gagra, Chamba feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on October 26 from 8 AM to 4 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV KTS 1,2, SNK, Panian 2, Town 2,3, Swabi Mera feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Grid Station on October 27 from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV BCM, Saleeper Facory, OTS, Ali Zai, Khashal, Bostik Khel, Jamra, City 4, PAF, Bilytang, Kharmatoo, Tappi feeders will face inconveniences.