Peshawar High Court To Be Functional From June 1

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 01:11 PM

Peshawar High Court to be functional from June 1

Peshawar High Court and its benches will be fully functional from first June 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Peshawar High Court and its benches will be fully functional from first June 2020.

All sort of official business will be carried out in best public interest with due observance of all SOPs issued by this court from time to time , said a press release.

