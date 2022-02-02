PFA seizes 5000 liters adulterated milk

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team on Wednesday raided at a milk factory and seized 5000 liters adulterated milk on Wednesday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) team on Wednesday raided at a milk factory and seized 5000 liters adulterated milk on Wednesday.

The PFA team along with police raided at a factory in 251/EB area and recovered milk which was being prepared with unhygienic powder, detergents and cooking oil.

The factory owners used to supply the milk to various districts after preparing into big chillers.

The team disposed off the seized milk and got registered case against the factory owner.