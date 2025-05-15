PHA decorates the historical Liaquat Bagh with colourful flowers

(@FahadShabbir)

The Parks and Horticulture Authority(PHA) has decorated historically Liaquat Bagh with colourful flowers and plants

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority(PHA) has decorated historically Liaquat Bagh with colourful flowers and plants.

To provide a wonderful recreational and lush environment to the public, Director General of PHA Ahmed Hassan Ranjha said that horticulture work was carried out regularly to preserve the beauty of the historical bagh.

“Liaquat Bagh holds great importance in the political history of Pakistan. This park was earlier known as Company Bagh (East India Company Bagh), but after the martyrdom of Liaquat Ali Khan in 1951, it was renamed "Liaquat National Bagh”, he said and added that it garden was also used as a place for holding gatherings.

Apart from this, the residents also visit Liaquat Bagh for sightseeing and entertainment.

Ranjha further said that a lush environment, tall trees and colourful flowers and plants enhance the beauty of Liaquat Bagh.