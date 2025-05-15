Youth Gala 2025 to celebrate talent, purpose & youth empowerment in Islamabad

The city of Islamabad is all set to witness a dynamic celebration of youthful energy, creativity, and purpose as the Jamaat-e-Islami Women’s Wing hosts the Youth Gala 2025 on May 16 (Friday)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The city of Islamabad is all set to witness a dynamic celebration of youthful energy, creativity, and purpose as the Jamaat-e-Islami Women’s Wing hosts the Youth Gala 2025 on May 16 (Friday) .

Organized under the leadership of Nazima Qudsia Namus, the event is expected to bring together hundreds of young girls and students from schools, colleges, and universities across the capital.

Designed as more than just a festive gathering, Youth Gala 2025 aims to inspire young women to recognize their inner potential, express their ideas confidently, and align their dreams with a meaningful, value-based vision.

The event will commence in afternoon and will feature a rich lineup of engaging segments.

Attendees can look forward to competitions in Qira’at, painting, poster and video making, and innovative business ideas.

Alongside these, the gala will host motivational speeches by influential personalities, interactive entertainment stalls, and a special ceremony to honor high achievers from various fields.

In a message to the youth, Qudsia Namus stressed the importance of such platforms in nurturing future leaders who are rooted in values and driven by purpose.

She urged young girls to take part with full spirit, discover their strengths, and take confident steps toward building a dignified and empowered future.

With its focus on character-building, creativity, and leadership, Youth Gala 2025 is poised to be a memorable and inspiring occasion for Islamabad’s vibrant youth.