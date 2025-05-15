Youth Gala 2025 To Celebrate Talent, Purpose & Youth Empowerment In Islamabad
Muhammad Rameez Published May 15, 2025 | 08:04 PM
The city of Islamabad is all set to witness a dynamic celebration of youthful energy, creativity, and purpose as the Jamaat-e-Islami Women’s Wing hosts the Youth Gala 2025 on May 16 (Friday)
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The city of Islamabad is all set to witness a dynamic celebration of youthful energy, creativity, and purpose as the Jamaat-e-Islami Women’s Wing hosts the Youth Gala 2025 on May 16 (Friday) .
Organized under the leadership of Nazima Qudsia Namus, the event is expected to bring together hundreds of young girls and students from schools, colleges, and universities across the capital.
Designed as more than just a festive gathering, Youth Gala 2025 aims to inspire young women to recognize their inner potential, express their ideas confidently, and align their dreams with a meaningful, value-based vision.
The event will commence in afternoon and will feature a rich lineup of engaging segments.
Attendees can look forward to competitions in Qira’at, painting, poster and video making, and innovative business ideas.
Alongside these, the gala will host motivational speeches by influential personalities, interactive entertainment stalls, and a special ceremony to honor high achievers from various fields.
In a message to the youth, Qudsia Namus stressed the importance of such platforms in nurturing future leaders who are rooted in values and driven by purpose.
She urged young girls to take part with full spirit, discover their strengths, and take confident steps toward building a dignified and empowered future.
With its focus on character-building, creativity, and leadership, Youth Gala 2025 is poised to be a memorable and inspiring occasion for Islamabad’s vibrant youth.
Recent Stories
Youth Gala 2025 to celebrate talent, purpose & youth empowerment in Islamabad
KPIC takes action against departments over delay in data provision
AC Darazinda visits various govt educational institutions
Railway Park Project to boost local economy & tourism: Aurangzeb Khichi
KP youth leader praised for role in Pak-India misinformation war
Thanksgiving Day to be observed in Rawalpindi on Friday with patriotic passion
Death row convict acquitted after 12 years in double murder case
FBR directed to disclose Information on Anti-Illicit cigarette measures
Technical education key to empower Balochistan’s youth: Kalsoom Niaz
Nusuk cards mandatory for entry into Haram as per Saudi authorities: Coordinator ..
Secretary Sial inspects ongoing sports projects in Rawalpindi, Murree
7 held with 90 litres of liquor
More Stories From Sports
-
Youth Gala 2025 to celebrate talent, purpose & youth empowerment in Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE in two-match T20I series against Bangladesh1 hour ago
-
PM Youth talent hunt boxing trials held in Quetta3 hours ago
-
Islamabad United welcomes Rassie, Ben47 minutes ago
-
Record prize money announced for ICC World Test Championship Final5 hours ago
-
Boxing champion Shaheer Afridi honored by Karachi Police Chief21 hours ago
-
Pakistan street child football team begins training for Norway Cup 20251 day ago
-
Alex Hales confirms participation in remaining PSL X matches1 day ago
-
PSL X tickets go on sale while old tickets remain valid1 day ago
-
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium2 days ago
-
Governor Kundi honors young achievers Ahmad Ali Naz, Aila Malik for excellence in sports2 days ago
-
ICC’s programme yields exciting global growth2 days ago