Thanksgiving Day to be observed in Rawalpindi on Friday with patriotic passion

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Like rest of the country, a Thanksgiving Day will be observed with patriotic passion in the Rawalpindi Division on Friday to pay tribute to the Armed Forces for the historic victory in the war of truth.

The day will begin with the recitation of verses of the Holy Quran and special prayers in mosques across the division, a DPR news release said.

A 31-gun salute will be given in the Federal Capital and a 21-gun salute in the provincial capitals, while change of guards ceremonies will be held at the Quaid-e-Azam and Iqbal's mausoleums.

Like other parts of the country, flag hoisting ceremonies will be held, besides placing of wreaths and prayer ceremonies at the martyrs' memorials in the Rawalpindi Division.

The National Flag will also be hoisted at government and private buildings.

The prayers leaders in their Friday prayer sermons will pay tribute to the sacrifices of martyrs and veterans, and pray for the security of the country.

Special meetings will be held with the families of the martyrs of operation Banyan-um- Marsus to pay tribute to their sacrifices.