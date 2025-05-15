Open Menu

Thanksgiving Day To Be Observed In Rawalpindi On Friday With Patriotic Passion

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2025 | 08:03 PM

Thanksgiving Day to be observed in Rawalpindi on Friday with patriotic passion

Like rest of the country, a Thanksgiving Day will be observed with patriotic passion in the Rawalpindi Division on Friday to pay tribute to the Armed Forces for the historic victory in the war of truth

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Like rest of the country, a Thanksgiving Day will be observed with patriotic passion in the Rawalpindi Division on Friday to pay tribute to the Armed Forces for the historic victory in the war of truth.

The day will begin with the recitation of verses of the Holy Quran and special prayers in mosques across the division, a DPR news release said.

A 31-gun salute will be given in the Federal Capital and a 21-gun salute in the provincial capitals, while change of guards ceremonies will be held at the Quaid-e-Azam and Iqbal's mausoleums.

Like other parts of the country, flag hoisting ceremonies will be held, besides placing of wreaths and prayer ceremonies at the martyrs' memorials in the Rawalpindi Division.

The National Flag will also be hoisted at government and private buildings.

The prayers leaders in their Friday prayer sermons will pay tribute to the sacrifices of martyrs and veterans, and pray for the security of the country.

Special meetings will be held with the families of the martyrs of operation Banyan-um- Marsus to pay tribute to their sacrifices.

Recent Stories

Youth Gala 2025 to celebrate talent, purpose & you ..

Youth Gala 2025 to celebrate talent, purpose & youth empowerment in Islamabad

2 minutes ago
 KPIC takes action against departments over delay i ..

KPIC takes action against departments over delay in data provision

2 minutes ago
 AC Darazinda visits various govt educational insti ..

AC Darazinda visits various govt educational institutions

3 minutes ago
 Railway Park Project to boost local economy & tour ..

Railway Park Project to boost local economy & tourism: Aurangzeb Khichi

3 minutes ago
 KP youth leader praised for role in Pak-India misi ..

KP youth leader praised for role in Pak-India misinformation war

3 minutes ago
 Thanksgiving Day to be observed in Rawalpindi on F ..

Thanksgiving Day to be observed in Rawalpindi on Friday with patriotic passion

3 minutes ago
Death row convict acquitted after 12 years in doub ..

Death row convict acquitted after 12 years in double murder case

3 minutes ago
 FBR directed to disclose Information on Anti-Illic ..

FBR directed to disclose Information on Anti-Illicit cigarette measures

8 minutes ago
 Technical education key to empower Balochistan’s ..

Technical education key to empower Balochistan’s youth: Kalsoom Niaz

7 minutes ago
 Nusuk cards mandatory for entry into Haram as per ..

Nusuk cards mandatory for entry into Haram as per Saudi authorities: Coordinator ..

24 minutes ago
 Secretary Sial inspects ongoing sports projects in ..

Secretary Sial inspects ongoing sports projects in Rawalpindi, Murree

24 minutes ago
 7 held with 90 litres of liquor

7 held with 90 litres of liquor

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan