Thousands students, teachers from different universities express solidarity with Armed Forces

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 10:05 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Thousands of students and faculty members of Hamdard University (HU), Sir Syed University, Sindh Madressatul islam University took part in a walk organised by the Sindh Higher education Commission at Seaview, Clifton, to express solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan on Thursday.
As many as 10,000 students and teachers from all over Karachi took part in the walk from Nishan-e-Pakistan Monument to Clock Tower in the Seaview area. The HU’s contingent was led by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Shabib-ul-Hasan. Registrar Kaleem Ahmed Ghias, deans of faculties, and other staff also attended the rally.
Cdre (Retd) Syed Sarfaraz Ali, Registrar of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) and Acting Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University Dr. Zahid Ali Channar led the rallies of the students and faculty members of their varsities and expressed solidarity with the Armed Forces of Pakistan and praised the victory they secured in the recent military confrontation with the Indian forces.
Speaking on the occasion, Hamdard University VC Prof Dr Shabib-ul-Hasan thanked the Almighty for blessing our brave armed forces with the courage, strength, and determination that enabled them to fearlessly confront an enemy three times bigger than them, and to safeguard our homeland.
“The nation’s unwavering trust in our armed forces is the most valuable asset. This strong bond gives strength and high morale to our forces in difficult times, he added.”
Cdre (Retd) Syed Sarfaraz Ali, Registrar of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology, stated, "The Pakistan Army is the guarantor of our national security and our pride. This rally is a testament to the fact that the entire nation stands with our forces, and our youth are determined to play their role in the stability and security of the country."
Acting Vice Chancellor of SMIU Prof. Dr. Zahid Ali Channar while talking to the media paid great tribute to Pakistan Armed Forces on their bravery and exemplary success during the recent Indian aggression and said that we are proud of our armed forces who safeguarded sovereignty of the country by exhibiting their national spirit, courage, bravery and war expertise during the India’s shameful attack on Pakistan.
Through the event, the participating faculty members and students — some of whom sang national songs while others raised patriotic slogans and chants — sent an unambiguous message to the armed forces: that they stood like a concrete wall with them in times of war as well as of peace.
