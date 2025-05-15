Civil Society Stages Rally On Successful Military Operation
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 10:05 PM
The civil society on Thursday here staged rally to praise the sucessfull military operation of Pakistani forces against Indian aggression
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The civil society on Thursday here staged rally to praise the sucessfull military operation of Pakistani forces against Indian aggression.
On the occasion of the glorious victory of the Pakistani forces in operation Bunyan-um Marsoos, a special event was organized by the Kohat Division Property Dealers Association and the Kohat Union of Journalists to hold a victory rally and paid glowing tribute to defenders of Pakistan.
Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram, was the chief guest. The event was arranged by Divisional Property Association's Shahid Mahmood Thekedar and Union of Journalists President Farhan Ahmed Bangash.
Speakers including Haji Sajid islam, Haji Sher Muhammad Khan Bangash, Malik Atif, Farhan Ahmed Bangash, Suleman Shah, and Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram expressed joy over the Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Army’s remarkable victory against Indian aggression.
They paid great tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistani forces for defence of motherland.
The speakers also expressed heartfelt love for the Pakistan Army, Air Force, and the country.
In the end, a rally was taken out by the citizens, during which slogans were raised in favor of the Pakistan Army and Air Force.
