UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA Distributes Free Saplings Among Citizens

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 05:04 PM

PHA distributes free saplings among citizens

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Friday set up a camp at Shahdara to distribute free saplings among citizens under its ongoing Spring Tree Plantation Campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Friday set up a camp at Shahdara to distribute free saplings among citizens under its ongoing Spring Tree Plantation Campaign.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani along with other officials distributed free saplings among children, pedestrians, and others at the camp set up at Razzaq cricket Stadium G.

T Road, Shahdra.

He said that credit goes to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for initiating 51 miyawaki urban forests at the various points of provincial capital.

He added free saplings distribution camp would be set up at other places of the city as well, adding that more trees and saplings would be planted to make the city clean and green.

Related Topics

Cricket Chief Minister Punjab Road Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

37 minutes ago

Poland Plans to Vaccinate All Wishing to Do So by ..

6 seconds ago

Rangers arrests conman in karachi

8 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Blasts Reports on Ex-Wire ..

9 seconds ago

Asylum seekers on board rubber boat were stranded ..

10 seconds ago

France braces for report over Rwanda genocide fail ..

14 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.