PHA distributes free saplings among citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Friday set up a camp at Shahdara to distribute free saplings among citizens under its ongoing Spring Tree Plantation Campaign.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani along with other officials distributed free saplings among children, pedestrians, and others at the camp set up at Razzaq cricket Stadium G.

T Road, Shahdra.

He said that credit goes to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for initiating 51 miyawaki urban forests at the various points of provincial capital.

He added free saplings distribution camp would be set up at other places of the city as well, adding that more trees and saplings would be planted to make the city clean and green.