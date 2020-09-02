PHA introducing e-governance in department

FAISALABAD, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :-:Parks and horticulture Authority (PHA) is going to introduce e-governance in the department for bringing improvement in performance graph.

PHA Director General Asima Ijaz Cheema said on here Wednesday, the importance of information technology could not be ruled out which would help improve the performance of the department.

In the first phase, she said, an eye verification system would be introduced in the department for attendance of employees.

She said the PHA was also launching 'Go Green App' and numbers of planted saplings, and other measures taken for renovation of parks, greenbelts and steps for the beautification of city could be uploaded on the App.

This App will be helpful for monitoring the performance of all filed workers, she said and added that citizens would be given access to this App.

Asima said that a proposal was also in pipeline for on-lining all the 340 parks of the city on google through Geo-Tagging.

She said the PHA was focusing on development, and beautificationof the city and master plan was also being prepared in this regard.