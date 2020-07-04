UrduPoint.com
PHA Launches Website For Public Facilitation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 02:51 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Saturday launched a latest website to provide all informations of departments to facilitate the citizens.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony here, Director General PHA Dr Malik Abid Mahmood said that website has been launched on directives of Punjab Information Technology board for public facilitation.

He said that people would be able to get informations related to tenders, auction, advertisements and other activities.

He said that the initiative has been taken to facilitate people from coronavirus. He said that there would be no need to visit office for any information and it would help protect themselves from the deadly virus.

