Pharmacists Committed To Provide Best Services To Patients

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 11:02 PM

Pharmacists committed to provide best services to patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :President Pakistan Pharmacists Association Islamabad, Ghulam Farid Khan on Thursday said that pharmacists were committed to provide best services to patients in the Federal capital for cause of humanity in prevailing high risk COVID-19 situation.

In a statement, he said that being frontline health care providers, pharmacists and other healthcare and non-healthcare persons were providing services despite vulnerability to corona virus.

Ghulam Farid Khan offered "We are with our community and always ready for any help and guidance. " He said that during this unprecedented time, patients may seek other sources of care and information from pharmacists if local were hospitals closed or under quarantine.

He said that pharmacists were being considered essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, as they were working frontline in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and they were doing everything to support their patients, including in areas currently in lockdown.

He said that pharmacists were providing their services to the community at retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturing units, pharmaceutical distribution setups, sales and marketing teams.

