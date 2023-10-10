Phase-1 of water supply scheme K-IV to be completed in Oct 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Phase-I of Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme (K-IV Project) is scheduled to be completed in October 2024.

The Federal government has tasked Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to construct Phase-1 of this important project, sources told APP here.

The project envisages to supply 650 million gallon water per day (MGD) to Karachi from Keenjhar Lake located at Thatta District of Sindh Province.

, they said.

Currently, construction work was being carried out on the project, they said. The total length of K-IV is 121 kilometer while the total length of intake channel is 0.61 km.

The approved PC-1 of the project is Rs 126,000 million while a sum of Rs 20,000 million has been allocated in the PSDP for year 2022-23.

PC-I for K IV (Phase-I) 260 MGD approved in 2014 by ECNEC to be executed through KW&SB for Open Channel Conveyance System with limited scope.