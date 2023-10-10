Open Menu

Phase-1 Of Water Supply Scheme K-IV To Be Completed In Oct 2024

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Phase-1 of water supply scheme K-IV to be completed in Oct 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Phase-I of Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme (K-IV Project) is scheduled to be completed in October 2024.

The Federal government has tasked Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to construct Phase-1 of this important project, sources told APP here.

The project envisages to supply 650 million gallon water per day (MGD) to Karachi from Keenjhar Lake located at Thatta District of Sindh Province.

, they said.

Currently, construction work was being carried out on the project, they said. The total length of K-IV is 121 kilometer while the total length of intake channel is 0.61 km.

The approved PC-1 of the project is Rs 126,000 million while a sum of Rs 20,000 million has been allocated in the PSDP for year 2022-23.

PC-I for K IV (Phase-I) 260 MGD approved in 2014 by ECNEC to be executed through KW&SB for Open Channel Conveyance System with limited scope.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Water WAPDA Thatta October From Government Million

Recent Stories

Tarar assures protective bail for Nawaz Sharif upo ..

Tarar assures protective bail for Nawaz Sharif upon his return

10 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri L ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who ..

32 minutes ago
 Burgundy Black: The Stylish Fusion of Luxury and V ..

Burgundy Black: The Stylish Fusion of Luxury and Versatility in the vivo Y27

33 minutes ago
 Hamas official signals readiness for ceasefire tal ..

Hamas official signals readiness for ceasefire talks as death toll rises

1 hour ago
 Borouge signs agreement with NPCC to supply critic ..

Borouge signs agreement with NPCC to supply critical materials for energy projec ..

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar to visit Quetta today

PM Kakar to visit Quetta today

2 hours ago
On behalf of UAE President, Sheikh Shakhboot bin N ..

On behalf of UAE President, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends Uganda National ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Fiji on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Fiji on National Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 07 England Vs. Bangla ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 07 England Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who ..

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses regional de-escalatio ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses regional de-escalation efforts in phone calls with ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan