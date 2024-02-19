PHC Grants Protective Bail To Ali Amin Gandapur
Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2024 | 11:17 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday granted protective bail to Ali Amin Gandapur on surety bond of Rs one lakh.
The bail was granted by Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan.
It is to be mentioned here that Dera Ismail Khan police had registered a case against Ali Amin Gandapur, for
May 9 violence.
APP/fam/
