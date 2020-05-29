PHC issues notices to 3 labs

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Friday issued notices to three laboratories for conducting serological tests for detecting COVID-19.

According to spokesperson, the PHC got the information that Chughtai Laboratory, Genome Lab and another lab were conducting the serological tests for detecting COVID-19, which was in contravention to the directions, issued earlier by the PHC and the Health department.

The respective administrations of these laboratories have been directed to appear before the Commission, he said and added that these centres have been again stopped from conducting the serological tests for COVID-19.