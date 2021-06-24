PHE minister directs expediting work on Indus water supply scheme

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Public Health Engineering, Shakeel Khan Thursday directed further acceleration of the pace of work on water supply scheme from Indus River for Shakardara, Kohat.

In a statement issued here, the provincial minister said an amount of Rs.382 million have been allocated for the scheme while the revised feasibility study of Atla Dam for provision of drinking water for Gadoon areas of Swabi will also implemented.

He said that in district Karak, Lowagar and Chunguz would be constructed to supply water to various Union Councils of Tehsil Nasrati through a gravity water supply scheme.

Similarly, he said that the construction of repairing of water supply schemes in Galiyat of Abbottabad and Haripur would be continued.

He said that the activities sector reforms unit and e-governance will also continue during which employees will be imparted training.

Furthermore, he said that the rehabilitation of 212 PHE operated water supply schemes has been begun while the PC-1 of 600 additional schemes was being amended and a funds worth Rs.160 has been allocated for it.