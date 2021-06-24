UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHE Minister Directs Expediting Work On Indus Water Supply Scheme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

PHE minister directs expediting work on Indus water supply scheme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Public Health Engineering, Shakeel Khan Thursday directed further acceleration of the pace of work on water supply scheme from Indus River for Shakardara, Kohat.

In a statement issued here, the provincial minister said an amount of Rs.382 million have been allocated for the scheme while the revised feasibility study of Atla Dam for provision of drinking water for Gadoon areas of Swabi will also implemented.

He said that in district Karak, Lowagar and Chunguz would be constructed to supply water to various Union Councils of Tehsil Nasrati through a gravity water supply scheme.

Similarly, he said that the construction of repairing of water supply schemes in Galiyat of Abbottabad and Haripur would be continued.

He said that the activities sector reforms unit and e-governance will also continue during which employees will be imparted training.

Furthermore, he said that the rehabilitation of 212 PHE operated water supply schemes has been begun while the PC-1 of 600 additional schemes was being amended and a funds worth Rs.160 has been allocated for it.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Water Dam Kohat Haripur Karak Swabi Shakeel From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

ERC launches phase two of refugee vaccination prog ..

16 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat enjoys weather in Skardu

24 minutes ago

Challenges, indifference towards agriculture secto ..

35 minutes ago

Two-time Olympic tennis champion Murray selected f ..

15 minutes ago

Hungary PM defends LGBT law at EU summit

15 minutes ago

Australian High Commission delegation visits Bagh- ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.