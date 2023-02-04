Photo exhibition in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day held at Arts Council

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that the voices are being raised for the rights of Kashmiris from all over the world and India has deprived Kashmiris of their rights by changing the status of Occupied Kashmir

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that the voices are being raised for the rights of Kashmiris from all over the world and India has deprived Kashmiris of their rights by changing the status of Occupied Kashmir.

He expressed these views during the inauguration ceremony of the photo exhibition in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at Bahawalpur Arts Council today (Saturday).

Additional Commissioner Coordination Faisal Atta Khan and Director of Arts Council Sajjad Hussain were also present.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar said that today's photo exhibition depicted the brutality of the Indian Armed Forces in Illegally Occupied Kashmir.

He said that every child of Pakistan is participating in the struggle of Kashmiris and International organizations should also play their roles for Kashmiris.

He expressed hope that Occupied Kashmir will be a part of Pakistan in near future.

Director of Arts Council Sajjad Hussain said that this exhibition is an expression of solidarity with Kashmiris. This exhibition will continue for three days.