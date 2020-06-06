Photographic book on Karakoram Mountains to help boost tourism, attract tourists: Nafees Zakaria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ):Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK),Mohammad Nafees Zakaria said on Friday that the new photography book on Karakorum Mountains by a renowned Scotish photographer would help promote tourism, besides attracting a good number of foreign tourists into Pakistan.

He stated this at a signing ceremony of a sponsorship agreement with renowned Scottish photographer Colin Prior, to publish a photography book on beautiful Karakoram Mountains of Pakistan here at Pakistan High Commission today.

The coffee table book is entitled ,"The Karakoram:Ice Mountains of Pakistan" would be published by famous publishing houses Merrell Publishers London and New York.

The renowned Scottish Photographer Colin Prior had visited Pakistan six times since 1996 and also captured the beauty of the mighty Karakoram Mountains beauty in his camera.The High Commission has engaged internationally acclaimed landscape Scottish photographer Colin Prior to publish a coffee table book which highlights tourism treasures of Pakistan.

Colin Prior's book entitled "The Karakoram: Ice Mountains of Pakistan" would highlight the majestic mountains of the Karakoram which are among the world's greatest natural treasures. The upcoming coffee table book is being published early next year by February,2021,by famous publishing houses, Merrell Publishers, London & New York.

High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria and Colin Prior inked the agreement in presence of UK based Pakistani media, representatives of the sponsored organizations and staff of Pakistan High Commission.

Speaking on the occasion, the High Commissioner thanked Colin Prior for his decision to contribute a photographic book on Karakoram Mountains of Pakistan and highligh tourism potential in Pakistan.

The High Commissioner said that the upcoming book by renowned photographer Colin Prior would showcase the beauty of Pakistan's ice mountains and promote our country as one of the choicest tourist destinations and also play an important role in development of economy by promoting tourism in the country.

Nafees Zakaria said , "in line with the Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision and policy focus to promote tourism in Pakistan, we have been undertaking several initiatives and sponsored this coffee table book as part of our efforts to that end". Pakistan, he said being the custodian of ancient civilizations, and home of mighty fourteen high peaks,offers endless vistas for adventure, cultural, religious, recreational and environmental tourism.

"We invite the world tourists to visit Pakistan to enjoy the pristine beauty of its landscape and the traditionally warm hospitality of its people. Similarly, Pakistan is open for foreign investment in its tourism sector.",he remarked.

He also thanked the sponsors of the book Sir Anwar Pervaiz of Bestway Cement, Asif Rangoonwala Foundation, United Bank Limited-UK, Habib Bank Limited (HBL)and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Sharing his own passion for mountains, more so Pakistan's unexplored treasure of unique mountains ranges,peaking about his upcoming book,Colin Prior said.

"There remains a great opportunity to raise the profile of Pakistan both here in Europe and the US which would give exposure to, what i believe to be ,the most inspiring mountain destination in the world",he remarked.

He said that he he was much fascinated and impressed the Mountains beauty and vertical landscape of Karakoram area of Pakistan.

He thanked High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria and the High Commission for the sponsorship of his book, that captures the real beauty of Pakistan.

"I am looking forward to seeing the printed book, which spans a period of twenty-three years and six months long trip,which have been amongst some of the most remarkable journeys of my life", Mr.Colin remarked.

He added that this would be the first high-quality photography book devoted to the spectacular Karakoram Mountainsof Pakistan.