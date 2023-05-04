UrduPoint.com

Planning For Plantation On Pasrur Road Completed

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2023 | 01:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan said that under the Clean and Green Sialkot program,the planning for plantation on Pasrur Road was completed.

A total of more than 5,000 saplings of various types were planned to be planted on the road.

The remaining targets regarding planting on the three main highways (Khawaja Safdar Road, Shahabpura Road, Kashmir Road) and the process of replacement of damaged plants would be started soon.

He expressed these views while addressing the meeting regarding beautification here on Thursday.

He said that fruit trees were planted in Miyawaki forest.

Irrigation system on Khawaja Safdar Road, Kashmir Road should be completed this week,he stressed.

Deputy Commissioner directed the officers that curb stones on Wazirabad road should be fixed immediately and fence should be installed to protect the plants.

He said that ongoing plantation work on Shahabpura Road should be completed by May 5.

Deputy Commissioner directed that the plant supply company should arrange for prompt replacement of wilted plants and the company should complete the number of saplings on the highways where there are less saplings planted than the target.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot also chaired separate meetings regarding the Revenue Department, District Armed Services board and sports.

