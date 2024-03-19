(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has said plant for Pakistan is future and need of the

hour to plant trees to end pollution.

He was addressing the "Plant for Pakistan" campaign ceremony held at Government Degree

College for Women, Farooq Colony, on Tuesday.

The commissioner said:" The purpose of starting the campaign is to reaffirm

determination that we should plant trees ourselves to make the country green".

Later, the commissioner with teachers planted trees in the college lawn.