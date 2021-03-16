Plantation vital for conserving nature, promoting local tourism

A local hotel in the federal capital initiated tree plantation drive as part of its corporate social responsibility to protect nature and augment thriving green cover in the metropolis that will help attract local tourists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :A local hotel in the Federal capital initiated tree plantation drive as part of its corporate social responsibility to protect nature and augment thriving green cover in the metropolis that will help attract local tourists.

Managing Director Legend Hotel Azeem Qureshi while inaugurating the plantation in the Hotel's premises told media that tree plantation was vital for conserving nature and promoting local tourism as it attracted tourists due to eye-soothing view and serenity.

He said the Hotel management had come forward to initiate plantation drive as spring season was ahead and it was a corporate social responsibility to keep the environment "Clean and Green".

Qureshi said the main objective of his corporation was to generate maximum employment opportunities for the local masses and national service through ecological preservation.

He underscored that the Legend Hotel in the federal capital had named its under construction restaurant after the country's proud mountaineer Ali Sadpara to tribute his meritorious services for hoisting the national flag high in the deadly field of mountaineering.

The restaurant was being decorated with Sadpara's photographs and autobiographical memorials, he added.

The present government, he said for the first time flagged tourism and environmental conservation which was complementing each of the initiative by promoting both eco-tourism and employment.

The private sector should also come forward and chip in the government's eco-friendly initiative of plantation and environmental preservation as part of their corporate social responsibility, Qureshi added.

Speaking on the occasion, legendary actress Laila Zuberi appreciated the Hotel the management for partnering ecological conservation.

She said the corporate sector and local masses should carry forward the ambitious clean and green agenda of the present government and help conserve the green cover for clean and health environment.