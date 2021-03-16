UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plantation Vital For Conserving Nature, Promoting Local Tourism

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 04:39 PM

Plantation vital for conserving nature, promoting local tourism

A local hotel in the federal capital initiated tree plantation drive as part of its corporate social responsibility to protect nature and augment thriving green cover in the metropolis that will help attract local tourists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :A local hotel in the Federal capital initiated tree plantation drive as part of its corporate social responsibility to protect nature and augment thriving green cover in the metropolis that will help attract local tourists.

Managing Director Legend Hotel Azeem Qureshi while inaugurating the plantation in the Hotel's premises told media that tree plantation was vital for conserving nature and promoting local tourism as it attracted tourists due to eye-soothing view and serenity.

He said the Hotel management had come forward to initiate plantation drive as spring season was ahead and it was a corporate social responsibility to keep the environment "Clean and Green".

Qureshi said the main objective of his corporation was to generate maximum employment opportunities for the local masses and national service through ecological preservation.

He underscored that the Legend Hotel in the federal capital had named its under construction restaurant after the country's proud mountaineer Ali Sadpara to tribute his meritorious services for hoisting the national flag high in the deadly field of mountaineering.

The restaurant was being decorated with Sadpara's photographs and autobiographical memorials, he added.

The present government, he said for the first time flagged tourism and environmental conservation which was complementing each of the initiative by promoting both eco-tourism and employment.

The private sector should also come forward and chip in the government's eco-friendly initiative of plantation and environmental preservation as part of their corporate social responsibility, Qureshi added.

Speaking on the occasion, legendary actress Laila Zuberi appreciated the Hotel the management for partnering ecological conservation.

She said the corporate sector and local masses should carry forward the ambitious clean and green agenda of the present government and help conserve the green cover for clean and health environment.

Related Topics

Hotel Media Government Employment

Recent Stories

UAE gross bank assets up to AED3.172 trillion by e ..

11 minutes ago

42 schools closed on violations of anti corona SOP ..

2 minutes ago

Cyprus to Buy Russia's Sputnik V Coronavirus Vacci ..

2 minutes ago

Russian COVID-19 Response Center Extends UK Flight ..

2 minutes ago

RCB inaugurates 'Quran Garden' at Raja Akram Road

2 minutes ago

Forest dept plants 820,919 saplings across divisio ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.