Plea Filed To Restrain Imran Khan From Contesting By-polls From 9 Constituencies

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2022 | 08:46 PM

A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking directions to restrain Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former premier Imran Khan from contesting by-polls from nine constituencies that fell vacant after the National Assembly speaker had accepted the resignations of his party's lawmakers

Aman Taraqi Party Punjab president Mian Asif Mehmood filed the petition, stating that Imran Khan announced to contest by-polls from nine constituencies despite the fact that he was still a member of National Assembly as his resignation had not been accepted yet.

He submitted that being member of the National Assembly, Imran Khan could not take part in the by-polls.

He pleaded with the court to restrain Imran Khan from contesting the by-polls. He also pleaded with the court to issue directions to amend the rules and one person should be allowed to contest from one seat only.

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan will hear the petition on August 11.

It is pertinent to mention here that on August 5, the PTI chairman made his decision public of contesting by-elections after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the by-polls in the constituencies on September 25.

