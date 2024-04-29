PM Attends Special Dialogue, Gala Dinner Hosted By Saudi Crown Prince
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 12:00 AM
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif attended the Special Dialogue and Gala Dinner on Sunday evening hosted by Saudi Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the ongoing Special Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh.
During the event, the prime minister exchanged views with His Royal Highness the Crown Prince.
He congratulated the Saudi leadership on the successful organization of the WEF Special Meeting and the excellent arrangements by the hosts.
While recalling their recent meeting in Makkah during his visit to Saudi Arabia during Ramazan, the prime minister thanked His Royal Highness the Crown Prince for sending a high-powered delegation to Pakistan led by Foreign Minister His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah.
The delegation held extensive discussion with their Pakistani counterparts on ways to enhance the portfolio of Saudi investments in Pakistan.
To continue the discussion, the prime minister said that he has brought with him a high-powered delegation to Riyadh, including key Ministers responsible for investment, so that follow up meetings could take place between relevant officials.
The prime minister conveyed his prayers and good wishes for the health, happiness and long life of The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
In addition to bilateral ties, the regional situation, particularly with regards to the crisis in Gaza, was also discussed.
The prime minister reiterated his invitation to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hazro murder case solved as deceased’s friend confesses41 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM, SG DCO discuss ways to bridge digital divide51 minutes ago
-
DIG Lahore lauds CPO for best initiatives for public facilitation1 hour ago
-
Polio immunization campaign to launch on Monday1 hour ago
-
Saudi minister declares PM Shehbaz "Man of Action" as he highlights Pakistan's investment potential, ..2 hours ago
-
MQM-P concerned over increasing number of measles cases2 hours ago
-
Sindh Police warns against buying stolen auto parts, goods2 hours ago
-
Acid throwing incident ccurred in Bahawalnagar2 hours ago
-
DCM Schofer for efforts to fight climate change2 hours ago
-
Pakistani Zaireen attend annual Urs at Dargah Hazrat Amir Khusro2 hours ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 3.36m from 271 defaulters in 24 hours3 hours ago
-
Governor KP pays visit to Thandakoi Bazar in Peshawar city, meets with shopkeepers3 hours ago