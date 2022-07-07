PM chairs meeting of energy task force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday chaired the meeting of energy task force to find ways and solutions to address the problems related to power generation.

The meeting aimed at taking important decisions regarding the solar and green energy generation projects. Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and senior officials attended the meeting.