Open Menu

PM Directs Routing Proportion Of Country's Imports Through Gwadar Port

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 04:40 PM

PM directs routing proportion of country's imports through Gwadar Port

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to ensure routing a proportion of country's imports, particularly related to the government, through the Gwadar Port.

The prime minister made this landmark decision with a view to fully operationalise the Gwadar Port.

He was chairing a high level meeting on the projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor and Chinese investment.

The prime minister instructed all the ministries to enhance collaboration for swift execution of the CPEC's second phase and warned against any laxity by the ministries and government departments.

Instructing the provision of foolproof security to the Chinese workers, he said the promotion of trade and commerce ties with time-tested friend China was welcoming.

He told the meeting that Pakistan-China partnership was on the highest ever level, so the relevant officers and departments should strive for the positive outocmes of this relationship.

Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Jam Kamal Khan, Ahad Khan Cheema, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Dr Musaddik Malik, and Abdul Aleem Khan, SAPM Tariq Fatemi, PM's Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal and relevant senior officers attended the meeting. The provincial chief secretaries joined the meeting via video link.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Ahsan Iqbal China CPEC Abdul Aleem Khan Gwadar Commerce All Government Ahad Cheema

Recent Stories

Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first m ..

Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first marriage

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water ..

Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water to public

3 hours ago
 Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in th ..

Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in third T20I match

3 hours ago
 SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Im ..

SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..

3 hours ago
 Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind

Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind

5 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding coope ..

Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China

6 hours ago
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at F ..

Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘s ..

Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’

17 hours ago
 Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid ..

Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil

17 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan