UrduPoint.com

PM Exposed India's Fascist Face In UNGA Address: Fawad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 12 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 03:47 PM

PM exposed India's fascist face in UNGA address: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his virtual address to United Nations General Assembly last night, exposed India's fascist face before the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his virtual address to United Nations General Assembly last night, exposed India's fascist face before the world.

Appreciating the Prime Minister's speech, the minister said that Imran Khan convinced the world how fascist government of India based on hardline RSS ideology that was committing genocide of minorities in India.

The minister said that there were four main topics of the Prime Minister's address over all. He said that the PM had a reasoned and comprehensive discussion on Kashmir dispute, Afghan situation, looted wealth from poor countries and environment.

He said that Imran Khan, in his speech, covered the challenges facing not only Pakistan, the region but also the world in the best manner.

The minister said that the Prime Minister told the world that if Afghanistan was left alone, it would be dangerous not only for the region but for the entire world.

In his address, the Prime Minister also stressed on discouraging the transfer of wealth looted from poor countries to rich countries, Fawad Hussain said.

He further said that the PM remarked that transfer of looted wealth from poor nations to rich countries was creating hatred against rich countries.

The minister said that the Prime Minister also apprised of the steps taken by his government in the context of global responsibilities for the threats posed to the planet by climate change.

In his address, the Prime Minister highlighted the steps taken by the Government of Pakistan to replant forests in Pakistan through the 10 billion Tree Tsunami, protect the national environment, and eliminate pollution from cities.

The Prime Minister presented his position on all four issues with very convincing and lively arguments, the minister opined.

The minister appreciated the PM's address and said the whole nation congratulated the Prime Minister and the whole of Pakistan stood behind Imran Khan like a rock.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Tsunami Prime Minister World United Nations Poor All From Government Best Billion

Recent Stories

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

4 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

4 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

4 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

4 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

4 hours ago
 EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberatta ..

EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberattacks - Lavrov

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.